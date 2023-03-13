Former University of Houston Cougars Quarterback Case Keenum is headed back to the Bayou City after reports indicate he's signed a 2-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Keenum, who was a starting quarterback for the Houston Texans during the 2013 and 2014 season, only notched a record of 2-8, completing only 182 passes for just under 2,200 yards.

Football: Houston Texans QB Case Keenum (7) in action vs Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Glendale, AZ 11/10/2013

During Keenum's college football career, which spanned five seasons with the University of Houston, he completed a total of 1,546 passes for 19,217 yards.

University of Houston senior quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws the ball downfield in the first half of the Texas State University vs. University of Houston football game at John O'Quinn Field at Robertson Stadium on Saturday September 4, 2010

The deal is expected to become official when NFL free agency opens on March 15.