North Shore High School RB Zach Evans number one in nation

North Shore High School RB Zach Evans is the Greater Houston Honda High School Player of the Week.

Beaumont, Texas is a tough place to play, yet, Evans and his North Shore team traveled to the Golden Triangle to face an undefeated West Brook team. They came out on top.

Evans is the number one high school running back in the nation with six carries, 180 yards, and two touchdowns from the Beaumont game.

North Shore is now ranked number nine in the nation by Maxpreps.

North Shore is 8-1 after their 42-14 win over Beaumont United last Friday night. Congrats again to Zach Evans, Coach Kay, and North Shore.