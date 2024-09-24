The Brief Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has expressed interest in bringing an NHL team to Houston. Houston and Atlanta are rumored to be leading contenders for NHL expansion. The NHL is currently negotiating with potential expansion teams, and the final decision is expected to be made soon.



Could the National Hockey League come to the Space City? Well there's been a lot of rumors and innuendo regarding that possibility.

On Tuesday, Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Houston Rockets, and billionaire businessman, made some comments about hockey in the Space City.

"NHL would be great in Houston. They are looking to expand. We're hoping that no team right now meets the price they want for an expansion team, and we're hoping that we somehow can get the team by being one of the best cities in America, and also paying the right price for an NHL team."

There is a scheduled board of governors meeting being held on October 1 in New York City where the discussions will most likely take place.

Rumor mills and posts on social media are saying that Houston and Atlanta are the two cities that are in the forefront right now. However, there is also rumors of a team possibly going north of the border to Quebec.

Again, this is all rumor and no actual proof of anything at this point as the negotiations and bidding process is ongoing with the NHL.

So for right now, Space City NHL fans will have to wait, see what's decided, and find out if there will be another team in Texas, along with the Dallas Stars.

Opening night of the 2024-2025 NHL regular season is on October 8 with many things happening including the Florida Panthers raising the Stanley Cup Banner at home versus the Boston Bruins, and the Utah Hockey Club will play their first-ever NHL regular season game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Also in November, the 2024 NHL Global Series will head to Finland where the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers will face off.