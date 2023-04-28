NFL Draft 2023: Texans trade up twice on draft's second day

After making a pair of picks in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans traded up twice on Day 2, selecting Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs at the end of the second round (62nd overall), then taking former University of Houston star Nathaniel "Tank" Dell in the third round (69th overall).

RELATED: 2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans make a splash in the first 3 picks

Scruggs played multiple positions on the o-line while in Happy Valley, and will likely slide into center for the Texans.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dell was one of the most electric receivers in the country during his three seasons with the Cougars. He posted back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022, catching 29 touchdowns in that span.

FOX 26 Sports was with Dell at his draft party when he got the call from the Texans. Check out the video above.