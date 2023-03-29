New NFL rules for the 2023 season

NFL teams adopted the following rules change, bylaw, and resolution proposals today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix Arizona:

2023 Approved Playing Rules Summary

1. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero ("0") as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

3. By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3, and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.

7. By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.

10. By Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.

11. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul.

12. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

13. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

15. By Competition Committee; to prevent the offense from benefiting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul.

17. By Competition Committee; to clarify the use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the "butt, ram, spear" language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.

2023 Approved Bylaws Summary

3. By Competition Committee; change the claiming period to Monday for players who are waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season.

4. By Competition Committee; to insert Strength of Victory as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts.

5. By Competition Committee; to adjust the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule; to freeze postseason rosters at 4:00 PM New York Time on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season.

2023 Approved Resolutions Summary

G-2. By Buffalo; to make the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same; change the transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Saturday.

G-3. By Los Angeles Chargers; to provide greater clarity as to a player's availability for a game.

G-4. By New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington; to establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.