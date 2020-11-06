NASCAR’s finale gives another chance to win for FOX’s Super 6

article

It’s one final chance to race. And for the NASCAR Cup Series, this final trip around the track in 2020 has been a hotly contested one.

Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin make up the championship four this weekend as the NASCAR Season Finale 500 takes place at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

With FOX's Super 6, you could end up winning $25,000 in cash if you can pick the final positions for the six drivers listed within the race.

The six drivers involved in this week’s competition are…

Joey Logano

The No. 22 car and the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion finished atop the playoff standings entering the final weekend, just ahead of Chase Elliott for the top spot. At Phoenix, Logano two wins in 23 starts- including one in the fourth race of the year back on March 8.

Chase Elliott

The winner last week at Martinsville, Elliott heads into this week as the hottest driver on the circuit. The bad news? At Phoenix, Logano has been mixed- two Top 5s, no wins and five Top 10s in nine starts with an average finish of 13th.

Brad Keselowski

The No. 2 car finished third in the championship race chase and is seeking his second NASCAR Cup championship, looking to add to the 2012 championship. At Phoenix, Keselowski has no wins in 22 starts, but six Top 5s and 10 top 10s

Denny Hamlin

The No. 11 car earns the fourth ticket to the championship race and is looking to add one of the crown jewels to an illustrious career. Hamlin has two wins in Phoenix, including one in the Season Finale race last year. He has 13 Top 5s in 30 starts at the track.

Kevin Harvick

Harvick finished on the outside of the Championship Four hunt, but he loves the Phoenix track with nine wins and 18 Top 5s in 30 races. It’s a good bet about a 16th and 17th point finish in the last two races of the Chase.

Alex Bowman

Bowman has finished strong, posting third, fifth and sixth place finishes in his last three races. At Phoenix, things have not been kind with only one top 10 finish in his 10 races on the circuit.

