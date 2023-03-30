It's 2023 Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros are ready to play ball!

The Astros are taking on the Chicago White Sox for their Opening Day game and fans are excited to see their reigning World Series champions get back in the swing of things at Minute Maid Park.

The first pitch will be thrown at 6:08 p.m. Central Time and Minute Maid's roof will be closed for the game.

A few players won't be stepping back into the diamond, but the Astros released their roster Thursday morning of who will be playing.

Pitchers

Bryan Abreu - RHP

Ronel Blanco - RHP

Hunter Brown - RHP

Luis Garcia - RHP

Cristian Javier - RHP

Seth Martinez - RHP

Phil Maton - RHP

Rafael Montero - RHP

Hector Neris - RHP

Ryan Pressly - RHP

Ryne Stanek - RHP

José Urquidy - RHP

Framber Valdez - LHP

Catchers

Yainer Diaz

Martín Maldonado

César Salazar

Infielders/Outfielders

José Abreu - IF

Alex Bregman - IF

Mauricio Dubon - IF

David Hensley - IF

Jeremy Peña - IF

Yordan Alvarez -OF

Corey Julks - OF

Chas McCormick - OF

Jake Meyers - OF

Kyle Tucker - OF

Infielder Jose Altuve is still listed as injured after undergoing surgery for a broken right thumb after getting hit by a pitch while playing for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic game against the United States on March 19.

Also included on the injured list are Lance McCullers Jr., Parker Mushinski, Blake Taylor, and Micheal Brantley.