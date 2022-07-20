MLB All-Star Game 2022: AL edges NL for 9th straight victory

article

The American League got timely home runs from Giancarlo Stanto n and Byron Buxton to help them defeat the National League 3-2 in the 2022 Major League All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase closed down the door for the American League, striking out the side and holding the National League scoreless in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s the ninth consecutive win for the American League. Stanton, of the New York Yankees, was named the All-Star Game MVP for his clutch hitting. It was his first time receiving the honor.

The National League got on the board first after the American League got off to a sluggish start with Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani getting picked off at first base by National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers star would settle down and come away unscathed in the first.

In the bottom of the first inning, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts singled to center field off American League starter Shane McClanahan to score Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Later in the inning, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt would hit a home run to push the lead to 2-0.

The American League would get all the runs back and then some in the fourth inning.

Stanton would hit a massive 457-foot home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin to tie the game.

The next batter, Buxton, would then hit a solo home run to give the lead to the AL.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home in the fourth inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los An Expand

One of the best plays in the game came in the first inning. Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez scooped a ball down the middle of the infield and tossed it behind his back to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson who fired it off to first for a double play.

Later in the game, and before the Stanton and Buxton home runs, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was mic’d up and fans got to listen to him and FOX commentator John Smoltz go back and forth on strategy.

Albert Pujols, who was a legacy selection for the St. Louis Cardinals, got a standing ovation in the bottom of the fourth inning. It’s Pujols’ last All-Star Game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and catcher Jose Trevino were paired together during their All-Star appearances. Both players were making their first All-Star Game appearance.

Los Angeles, CA - July 19: American League All-Star Giancarlo Stanton, center, of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two-run home run to score Jose Ramírez, left, of the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of an MLB All-Star bas Expand

Trevino couldn’t believe the moment that was before him during his own at-bat in the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, American League batters were faced with 103 mph heat from Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley.

The 2023 All-Star Game is set for T-Mobile Park in Seattle next season.

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season gets back underway Thursday for some teams.

