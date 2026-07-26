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Meet some of the Coogs in UH football

By
FOX 26 Houston
University of Houston
Published July 26, 2026 8:17 PM CDT
Published July 26, 2026 8:17 PM CDT

HOUSTON - The UH football team is gearing up for another big season. After losing some key players from last year, the Coogs will need a new crop of players to step up. 

Get to know two new key athletes from the transfer portal and a familiar defensive playmaker who is headed into his senior season.

Meet Ashton Porter

  • College Year: Junior transfer from University of Oregon
  • Hometown: Cypress
  • Position: Defensive Lineman
UH Get to Know: Ashton Porter
UH Get to Know: Ashton Porter

UH Get to Know: Ashton Porter

FOX 26's Lenard Davis Jr speaks with Houston University Junior and Defensive Lineman Ashton Porter

Meet Brandon Mack

  • Year: Senior
  • Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
  • Position: Jack
UH Get to Know: Brandon Mack
UH Get to Know: Brandon Mack

UH Get to Know: Brandon Mack

FOX 26's Lenard Davis Jr. speaks with University of Houston Senior and Jack, Brandon Mack.

Meet Shadre Hurst

  • Year: Senior transfer from Tulane University
  • Hometown: Cartersville, Georgia
  • Position: Offensive Guard
UH Get to Know: Shadre Hurst
UH Get to Know: Shadre Hurst

UH Get to Know: Shadre Hurst

FOX 26's Lenard Davis Jr. chats with senior UH transfer and offensive guard Shadre Hurst.

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