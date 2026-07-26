Meet some of the Coogs in UH football

The UH football team is gearing up for another big season. After losing some key players from last year, the Coogs will need a new crop of players to step up.

Get to know two new key athletes from the transfer portal and a familiar defensive playmaker who is headed into his senior season.

Meet Ashton Porter

College Year: Junior transfer from University of Oregon

Hometown: Cypress

Position: Defensive Lineman

Meet Brandon Mack

Year: Senior

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

Position: Jack

Meet Shadre Hurst