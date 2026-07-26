Meet some of the Coogs in UH football
HOUSTON - The UH football team is gearing up for another big season. After losing some key players from last year, the Coogs will need a new crop of players to step up.
Get to know two new key athletes from the transfer portal and a familiar defensive playmaker who is headed into his senior season.
Meet Ashton Porter
- College Year: Junior transfer from University of Oregon
- Hometown: Cypress
- Position: Defensive Lineman
Meet Brandon Mack
- Year: Senior
- Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
- Position: Jack
Meet Shadre Hurst
- Year: Senior transfer from Tulane University
- Hometown: Cartersville, Georgia
- Position: Offensive Guard