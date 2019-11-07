Jared Crane, son of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, joins business operations team, Reid Ryan takes on role as executive advisor

article

Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane has announced changes to his executive team.

Jared Crane, son of Jim Crane, has joined the leadership team at the Houston Astros. Jim Crane will continue overseeing the team's operations.

Reid Ryan, president of the Astros, will remain with the organization in a new capacity – executive advisor of Business Relations.

A release says that with this new role, Ryan will have "more opportunities to focus on his other business ventures" while remaining an important part of the Astros organization.

“I want to personally thank Reid for his contributions over the past seven seasons,” Jim Crane said. “Reid has been a tremendous help in the business operations, and a great advocate for our fans, employees and partners. We look forward to his continued presence and support as we move forward. I am confident that our executive leadership team will continue to deliver on the great fan experience and customer service we have always been committed to.”

“Jim Crane has been a great owner for the city of Houston, and I thank him for the opportunity to lead the Houston Astros organization,” Ryan said. “Thank you to the many employees, fans, and partners that have supported this team during my tenure as president. Baseball is about bringing joy to people’s lives and I take pride in knowing that we have made so many memories for our fans. While my role has changed, I will remain with the Astros and look forward to another great season in 2020.”

Meantime, Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan said he will not continue in his role as an executive advisor to Astros Owner Jim Crane. It's a role he has been in since 2014.