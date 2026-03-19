Houston moves on to second round defeating Idaho, 78-45

The Brief The Houston Cougars are headed to the second round after defeating the Idaho Vandals by a final score of 78-45. Star guards Kingston Flemings and Emmanuel Sharpe helped pace the offense, combining for efficient scoring performances as Houston controlled the tempo throughout. Flemings finished with 18 points while Sharpe finished with 16 points in the match-up.



Houston overwhelmed Idaho in a dominant first-round performance, beating the Vandals 78-45.

Houston dominates Idaho

What we know:

Houston wasted no time asserting control, cruising to a commanding lead and overwhelming Idaho in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 19: Houston Cougars fans gestures during the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Idaho Vandals held at Paycom Center on March 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shane Bevel/ Expand

The Cougars took firm control early, building a 24-point halftime lead behind an efficient offensive showing and stifling defense. Houston shot 60% from the field in the first half while holding Idaho to just 27%, creating a decisive gap that set the tone for the game.

Cougars smother Vandals with elite defense

Houston's strong interior presence dominated on every facet, including a 39-25 defensive rebounding advantage over Idaho. The Cougars also capitalized on Idaho’s offensive struggles, limiting second-chance opportunities and forcing difficult looks throughout the half.

Flemings leads Houston’s offense

Houston’s ball movement and efficiency stood out, shooting 53% from beyond the arc in the match-up, while consistently finding open looks. Star guards Kingston Flemings and Emmanuel Sharpe helped pace the offense, combining for efficient scoring performances as Houston controlled the tempo throughout.

Flemings finished with 18 points while Sharpe finished with 16 points in the match-up.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 19: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Houston Cougars drives the ball during the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Idaho Vandals held at Paycom Center on March 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Ok Expand

Dig deeper:

Idaho’s Cinderella run into the tournament was unable to carry over against one of the nation’s top teams.

K.J. Mitchell led Idaho with 14 points, but struggled to find consistent support.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 19: Aidan Sevilla #4 of the Idaho Vandals pass against Emanuel Sharp #21 of the Houston Cougars during the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Paycom Center on March 19, 2026 in Oklahoma Ci Expand

The Vandals, who entered the tournament after winning the Big Sky as a No. 7 seed, struggled offensively from the start. Idaho shot just 19% from three-point range and 50% from the free-throw line in the first half, never finding rhythm against Houston’s defensive pressure.

Despite a strong effort on the glass from players like Kolton Mitchell and Jackson Rasmussen, Idaho could not overcome Houston’s size and efficiency advantage.

What's next:

With the win, Houston moves on to the second round as they look to make another deep tournament run after last season’s National Championship appearance.

The Cougars will face Texas A&M in their next match-up for the South Region, continuing their pursuit of redemption and a return to the title game.