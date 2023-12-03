Houston Texans WR Tank Dell out with season ending injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is out for the season after suffering a fractured fibula during Sunday's game against the Broncos.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans is carted off the field after being injured in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Dell has been one of the team's leaders in receptions with 47 catches for 709 yards.

Dell, who is a third round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been a fan favorite after coming in from the University of Houston.