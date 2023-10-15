Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints: Highlights, score
HOUSTON - Houston Texans played in front of their home fans on Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints will take on the Texans at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Saints are considered their toughest opponent to date.
Reporter Will Kunkel provides live updates on sports commentary and game analysis via Twitter.
1ST Quarter:
Score; Texans -7 /Saints- 7
- FOX SPORTS said "B. Grupe 52-yard field goal attempt is no good. Center - Z wood, Holder L Hedley, Saints failed to convert on fourth down.- NO KEY PLAY
- Texans take over on HOU 42- TEXANS SCORE
- 2nd & goal - C.Stroud passed to D Schultz for 1-yard TD- TEXANS SCORE
- 3rd & 7- D. Carr passed to R. Shaheed for a 34-yard TD.- SAINTS NO SCORE
2nd Quarter:
Score: Texans- 17 / Saints-10
- 4th &3-. K. Fairbairn kicked 24 yards-TEXANS SCORE
- 3rd & goal= C.Stroud passed to R woods for 6 yards TD.- TEXANS SCORE
- 4th &14- B. Grupe kicked a 48 yard -SAINTS NO SCORE
3rd Quarter:
Score; Texans -20 / Saints-13
- 4th & goal- K. Fairbairn kicked a 22 yard FG.- TEXANS SCORE
- 4th & 23- B.grupe kicked a 45-yard FG.- SAINTS NO SCORE
4TH Quarter:
Score: Texans- 20 / Saints-13
- 4th &8- B. Grupe 29-yard field goal attempted is no good, Center- Z. Wood-L.Hedley, Saints failed to convert on fourth down. - NO KEY PLAY
- Texans take over HOU 20.
- D.Carr has 311 passing yards 25/370 and 1 passing touch down.