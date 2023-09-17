Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, score

The Houston Texans take on their division rival Indianapolis Colts in a week 2 matchup.

First Quarter

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson marched 75 yards down the field on the opening drive and scored on an 18-yard run. He was 5-6 passing for 50 yards.

Looking to answer on their first possession, the Texans hit the field led by 2023 #2 overall pick C.J. Stroud who was a game questionable to play in the game.

On the third play of the drive, Stroud fumbled after he was sacked by Colts Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo. The fumble was recovered by the Colts at the Texans 15-yard line.

Richardson ran it in from 15 yards out on the first play after the turnover.