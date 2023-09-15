Houston Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud potentially sitting out Sunday home opener

article

The Houston Texans will play their home opener game on Sunday against the Indiana Colts, but with one big name potentially sitting out.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was a "limited participant" in practice on Friday.

According to the Texans, he is "questionable" for Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury.

Stroud was hit ten times and sacked five times in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend.