Houston Texans' J.J. Watt is back at practice on Christmas Eve.

The defensive end suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Oakland Raiders in late October.

He was said to be out for the season, but he may suit up in time for playoffs.

Within days from the injury, Watt underwent shoulder surgery.