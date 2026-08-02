Jadeveon Clowney set to return to Houston

A deal has been reached for Jadeveon Clowney to reunite with the Houston Texans.

The Texans confirmed the rumor on social media Sunday afternoon with a post that left fans to put together the clues.

Jadeveon Clowney returning to the Texans

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans warms up on the field prior to the start of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The backstory:

According to ESPN, Clowney was the Texans' number 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

The pass rusher spent five seasons in Houston before going on to play in Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Carolina, and Dallas.

ESPN says Clowney had just revisited the Browns the week before the Texans announcement.

What we don't know:

Details about Clowney's contract are unknown at this time.