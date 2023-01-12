XFL single-game tickets went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

Ticket prices start at $26 for individual tickets and can be purchased at XFL.com/tickets. Season tickets are also available, starting at $100 ($20 per game for five home games).

The Houston Roughnecks will play their home games at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium.

The Roughnecks kick off the season vs. the Orlando Guardians on Saturday, Feb. 18 at TDECU Stadium (7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN & FX), followed by Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. the Arlington Renegades (6 p.m. CT on ESPN2), Sunday, March 5 vs. the San Antonio Brahmas (7 p.m. CT on ESPN2), Saturday, April 1 vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks (2 p.m. CT on ESPN2), and Saturday, April 15 vs. the Vegas Vipers (11:30 a.m. CT on ABC).

For questions regarding Roughnecks tickets, call 346-568-1077 or email tickets@xflroughnecks.com.