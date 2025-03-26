UH in March Madness Sweet 16: Gametime, how to watch, and more

The Brief The Coogs will take on Purdue in Indianapolis late Friday night. There are multiple platforms to watch the game, but you'll need to set up your stream in advance. The winning Sweet 16 teams will move on to the Elite 8 games set for this weekend.



Indianapolis is about to become WHOOOOOOOSE HOOOOUUUUUUSE!?!?

The UH men's basketball is off to a strong start for March Madness 2025. After towering over SIU Edwardsville in Round 1 (78-40) and Gonzaga in Round 2 (81-76), the Coogs have earned their spot in the Sweet 16 bracket.

Here's what to know ahead of tipoff:

Who, where, and when are the Coogs playing?

Who: Purdue Boilermakers

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

When: Friday, March 28, at 9:09 p.m. CST

Where can I watch Houston vs Purdue?

You can stream the game live on TBS, TruTV, the March Madness Live app, Max, or Paramount+.

TBS and TruTV will offer a 10-minute preview, but you'll have to sign in with your TV provider to watch the full game.

The March Madness app will also ask for your provider to watch the game.

Max and Paramount+ require subscriptions.

You can watch the press conference for the game live on the March Madness YouTube channel.

What's next for the winning team?

The winning teams will move to the Elite Eight games, which will take place on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30.

What seeds are Houston and Purdue placed?

For the Midwest region, Houston has the No. 1 seed, and Purdue has No. 4.