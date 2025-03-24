The Brief The Sweet 16 games will be played on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28. The Houston Cougars will faceoff against the Purdue Boilermarkers on Friday at 9:09 p.m.



We're down to our Sweet, Sweet 16 teams left vying for the highly coveted NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy!

After the second round, there are no more perfect brackets remaining for the men's tournament with some match-up's ending with an upset.

Who's left in the Sweet 16?

In the South region, Auburn (1) vs. Michigan (5) and Ole Miss (6) vs. Michigan State (2).

In the West region, Florida (1) vs. Maryland (4) and Texas Tech (3) vs. Arkansas (10).

In the East, Duke (1) vs. Arizona (4) and BYU (6) vs. Alabama (2).

In the Midwest, Houston (1) vs. Purdue (4), and Kentucky (3) vs Tennessee (2).

How to watch Houston vs. Purdue?

No. 1 seed in the Midwest, the University of Houston had no trouble taking on SIU Edwardsville in the first round (78-40) and Gonzaga in the second round (81-76) to make it to the Sweet 16.

The Cougars are now hoping to make it to the Elite Eight after their next game against the Purdue Boilermakers. It will be the last game played in the semifinals.

Date: Friday, March 28

Time: 9:09 p.m. CT

Where: Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Where to Watch: TBS/TruTV

When are the Sweet 16 games?

Regional semifinals will take place on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28.