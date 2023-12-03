University of Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman announced on Sunday that Willie Fritz will be the 16th head coach of the University of Houston football program.

Officials say there will be a press conference and welcome party for Fritz at the TDECU Stadium Cougar Club, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Cougar fans and supporters are invited.

Pezman expressed his enthusiasm for the new coach and said "No one in the country has been better at leading and developing student-athletes than Willie Fritz." Pezman highlighted Fritz's extensive coaching experience, guiding multiple football programs to historic success.

University President Renu Khator also welcomed Fritz, expressing confidence in his ability to elevate the football program to new heights in the Big 12 Conference.

Willie Fritz, currently ranking fifth nationally among active FBS head coaches with 208 victories, led Tulane to consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship games. His coaching prowess is evident in Tulane's impressive record, with 23 wins since the start of the 2022 season, ranking fourth nationally.

University officials said Fritz is honored to join the University of Houston family, emphasized the potential for success with strong fan support, excellent facilities, and talented athletes. He expressed his eagerness to build a program that all Coogs can be proud of.