The Houston Dynamo FC is gearing up for the playoffs and inviting fans to join the excitement! The team officially launched its "Grind 2 Shine" playoff campaign today, celebrating their first consecutive postseason appearance since 2013.

Guaranteed Home Playoff Match and Fan Engagement:

Fans can secure their spot for the action by purchasing tickets for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs starting at just $25. Season ticket members receive priority access and pricing, ensuring they don't miss a single home playoff game at Shell Energy Stadium.

"Grind 2 Shine" - Building on Success:

The "Grind 2 Shine" campaign draws inspiration from the team's unwavering pursuit of another MLS Cup victory, following their impressive run to the Western Conference Final last season. It builds on the momentum of the regular season's "Hustlin' 4 More" campaign, highlighting the Dynamo's relentless dedication to overcoming challenges and achieving success.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Ezequiel Ponce #10 of Houston Dynamo FC celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC during the first half at Shell Energy Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Expand

A Season of Resilience and Domination:

The Dynamo clinched their playoff berth last month and have already matched their points total from last season (51) with one regular season game remaining. They currently sit comfortably in fifth place within the Western Conference. Throughout the season, Houston has showcased a "Grind 2 Shine" mentality, consistently ranking high in average possession and fewest goals allowed in the MLS. This dominance ensures they control the pace of play and consistently challenge their opponents.

One More Game - Decision Day Awaits:

The Dynamo has just one regular season match left before the playoffs begin. They will host the LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium in a crucial Decision Day matchup on Saturday, October 19th, which will also be Fan Appreciation Night. Don't miss out - limited tickets are available now!

Playoff Format and Schedule:

The new Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs format guarantees at least one home match for all teams participating in the Round One Best-of-Three Series. The top seven teams in each conference will automatically qualify for the first round, while the eighth-placed team will face the ninth-placed team in a Wild Card Match. Following the first round, the higher-seeded teams will host the single-elimination Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Stay Updated!

For the latest news, schedule information, and ticketing details, visit the Houston Dynamo FC website at HoustondynamoFC.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of the action and cheer on the Houston Dynamo FC as they "Grind 2 Shine" throughout the playoffs!