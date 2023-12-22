.

The Houston Dash announced Francisco (Fran) Alonso as their head coach for the upcoming season today. In addition to his success with Celtic FC Women in the Scottish Women's Premier League, the coach has extensive experience working for both female and male clubs in Europe.

Alonso said, "I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Houston Dash and coach in the NWSL, one of the best leagues in the world. Houston is the perfect place for me. I am very confident that we will be able to implement a brave, exciting, dynamic, and dominant style of play that can help the Dash build an identity on and off the field."

Known for his strategic prowess and player-centered leadership, Alonso has won three trophies with Celtic FC Women over the past four seasons. As a result of his leadership, Celtic won two Scottish Cups and a Scottish Premier League Cup in 2022 and 2023 and boasted a record of 76-11-9 (WLD) in the league.

Dash General Manager, Alex Singer said "We're excited to welcome Fran to Houston. His ambitious coaching style aligns with our vision of building an exciting brand of football and a winning culture, expressed. His track record of developing high-potential players, coupled with football acumen and winning experience, positions us for success in 2024."

Alonso is set to lead the Dash as the fifth head coach in the team's history. A press conference, featuring Alonso, Dash General Manager Alex Singer, and HDFC President of Business Operations Jessica O’Neill, is scheduled for the new year to discuss the exciting future of the team.