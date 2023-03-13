TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, is announcing the creation of TDECU Assist, a new platform as a part of its first NIL agreement with student-athletes from the University of Houston.

The Name Image Likeness agreements are with Jamal Shead, Ja’Vier Francis, Emanuel Sharp, Terrance Areceneaux and Ryan Elvin, from the Men’s Cougars Basketball Team, and Laila Blair, Brittney Onyeje, Tatyana Hill, and Taryn Johnson, from the Lady Cougars Basketball Team.

RELATED: March Madness 2023: Houston named 1 seed heading into tourney

TDECU Assists is an initiative that involves student-athletes performing random acts of kindness on campus for their fellow students. Additionally, these athletes' acts of kindness will be featured in social media campaigns throughout March as the team makes their run into the tournament. As a sponsor of the Cougars Men's Basketball Team, TDECU will host watch parties for both students and alumni. In support of the team, TDECU has converted all its billboards in the Houston area. TDECU is also a Host City Supporter for the 2023 Men's Final Four.

"TDECU Assists was implemented to bridge the gap between the UH athletic program and the rest of the student body." said Sheiludis Moyett, TDECU SVP - Chief Marketing Officer. "We take pride in supporting these exceptional student athletes, and TDECU Assist serves as the foundation for our future endeavors in the NIL space."

The deal was brokered through LinkingCoogs, which facilitates NIL deals forUniversity of Houston athletes.

MORE: UH junior Point Guard Jamal Shead on NCAA Tournament selection

"Transitioning to the Big 12, we know how important NIL is to be able to compete at a championship level," said LinkingCoogs spokesperson, Landon Goesling "We are excited to help our student athletes through these opportunities."

In August 2022 TDECU and UH announced a $20 million dollar partnership extension through 2034. The multi-year agreement broadens the credit union’s commitment to the university, the students and alumni, and the surrounding community. In addition to continued naming rights for TDECU stadium the extension agreement will also fund student engagement programs, literacy programs, and the student food pantry which addresses food insecurity of students and the surrounding community.