The Houston Astros have announced a trade with the New York Mets that sends outfielder Jake Marisnick to New York for two minor league prospects.

The Astros have acquired left-handed pitcher Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

With the addition of Taylor and Corona, the Astros 40-man roster stands at 38 players.

This comes almost a month after pitcher Gerrit Cole declined the Astros qualifying offer.

STAY UPDATED WITH ALL OF OUR HOUSTON ASTROS COVERAGE!