A previous Houston Astros player is returning to the team after a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Kendall Graveman, the pitcher, was acquired by the Astros in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee, General Manager Dana Brown announced on Friday.

Graveman is returning to Houston after being picked up by the team in mid-season trade in 2021 from Seattle Mariners. He was with the team for two months and made 23 appearances, averaging 10.6 strikeouts-per-nine-innings and logging 3.13 ERA (8ER/23IP). He also recorded a 1.64 ERA (2ER/11IP) through nine appearances in the 2021 postseason, including three appearances in the World Series.

The right-hand pitcher is a veteran of nine Major League seasons and owns a career 4.00 ERA (305ER/629.2IP) and 24 saves through 257 career appearances (80 starts).

Over his last three seasons, pitching exclusively as a reliever, he has gone 11-9 with 24 saves while posting a 2.78 ERA (51ER/165IP) and a .219 opponent batting average in 163 appearances.

Lee was selected by the Astros in the first round as the 32nd overall of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft from the University of California-Berkeley and has spent the last five years in the Astros system.

He made his Major League debut last season and batted .160 (4x25) with two doubles and four RBI in 12 appearances, making seven starts as a catcher. He has spent the entirety of this season with Triple A Sugar Land and has batted .283 (80x283) with five home runs and 32 RBI.