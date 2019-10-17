article

Who is gonna face the Washington Nationals in the World Series?

That's the burning question as the Houston Astros and New York Yankees continue to battle it out in the ALCS.

If the Astros move on to the World Series, be prepared to pay top dollar for re-sell tickets to see them play.

Luckily, the club announced a limited number of tickets for the potential World Series home games will go on sale today, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets ONLINE ONLY by clicking here. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

Due to an extremely limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for postseason games, fans are encouraged to guarantee their access to 2019 postseason tickets by purchasing 2020 Season Tickets on sale now.

If you have the money for a third-party ticket, the lowest price on Stub Hub to see Game 1 at Minute Maid is $440 as of Thursday at 9 a.m.

2019 MLB World Series schedule

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 22 at NYY or HOU

Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at NYY or HOU

Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at WSH

Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at WSH

Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at WSH *

Game 6 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

Game 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

*if needed