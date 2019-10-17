Expand / Collapse search

Houston Astros potential World Series tickets on sale

Published 
Sports
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON, TX: The Houston Astros celebrate with Carlos Correa #1 after his walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning in game two of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston ( Tim Warner )

HOUSTON - Who is gonna face the Washington Nationals in the World Series?

That's the burning question as the Houston Astros and New York Yankees continue to battle it out in the ALCS.

If the Astros move on to the World Series, be prepared to pay top dollar for re-sell tickets to see them play.

Luckily, the club announced a limited number of tickets for the potential World Series home games will go on sale today, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets ONLINE ONLY by clicking here. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

Due to an extremely limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for postseason games, fans are encouraged to guarantee their access to 2019 postseason tickets by purchasing 2020 Season Tickets on sale now.

If you have the money for a third-party ticket, the lowest price on Stub Hub to see Game 1 at Minute Maid is $440 as of Thursday at 9 a.m.

2019 MLB World Series schedule

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 22 at NYY or HOU
Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at NYY or HOU
Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at WSH
Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at WSH
Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at WSH *
Game 6 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at NYY or HOU *
Game 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

*if needed