Houston Astros Pitcher Ryne Stanek assigned to Space Cowboys for rehab assignment

The Houston Astros have announced that Ryne Stanek has been assigned to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on a Major League rehab assignment heading into their opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night.

Stanek is returning from an ankle injury suffered on September 4.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros reacts after being injured in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 04, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

In 53 appearances with Houston this season, Stanek is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 49 in 48.2 innings of work. Originally selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Arkansas, the Astros signed Stanek in January 2021.

The Space Cowboys begin their final series of 2023 on Tuesday night, kicking off a six-game tilt with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the AAA affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online at SLSpaceCowboys.com.

All Major League rehab appearances are subject to change without notice.