Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia has thrown his last pitch for the 2023 baseball season, according to a news release.

Garcia has been scheduled to undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery (Tommy John) on his right elbow.

The date for the surgery hasn't been set yet.

Garcia left his last start on May 1 in the first inning after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow. He is expected to return at some point during the 2024 season.

Garcia, 26, posted a 2-2 record in six starts this season with a 4.00 ERA (12ER/27IP) with 10 walks and 31 strikeouts. Prior to his start on May 1, he registered back-to-back scoreless outings, hurling 7.0 shutout innings on April 19 vs. Toronto and 6.0 scoreless innings on April 25 at Tampa Bay, earning wins in each start.

For his career, Garcia is 28-19 in 69 appearances (63 starts) with a 3.61 ERA (141 ER/352IP). In 2022, he finished tied for fourth in the American League in wins, going 15-8 in 28 starts with a 3.72 ERA. His postseason highlight came in Game 3 of the ALDS when he hurled 5.0 shutout innings to earn the win in the Astros memorable, 18-inning, 1-0, series-clinching victory in Seattle. In 2021, Garcia was 11-8 in 30 appearances (28 starts) with a 3.48 ERA, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. His postseason highlight that season came in the ALCS when he earned the pennant-clinching win in the 5-0, Game 6 victory over the Red Sox. Garcia allowed just one hit over 5.2 scoreless innings in that start.