Gretchen Sheirr named new President of Business Operations for Houston Rockets

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
20
Flood Warning
from WED 1:13 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM CDT until SAT 1:38 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:08 PM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:39 PM CDT until THU 11:53 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:25 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SUN 7:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:40 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:54 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:15 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Gretchen Sheirr named new President of Business Operations for Houston Rockets

By
Published 
Houston Rockets
FOX 26 Houston
article

(Photo courtesy of Rockets Communications team)

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets announced Gretchen Sheirr is the team’s new president of business operations. 

FOX 26 Sports first reported the Rockets’ decision. 

She is the fourth woman to currently lead the business operations of a team in the NBA. 

Sheirr, who has been with the Rockets organization since 2001, replaces Tad Brown, who stepped down last month as the Rockets CEO, effective end of the season. 

"As soon as I began working with Gretchen, I was immediately impressed by her knowledge, her innovation and her leadership," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement released by the team.  "With Gretchen having been part of the Houston Rockets success for two decades, I couldn’t be more excited to see her get this opportunity.  Her work ethic, attention to detail and passion for the Rockets gives me great confidence in her ability to perform at the highest level." 

Sheirr began her career with the Rockets as an account executive 20 years ago and is from Spring 

In 2017 Sheirr was named one of Sports Business Journal’s Forty under 40, which each year recognizes top, young professionals in the business of sports. 

"First, I’d like to thank Tilman, Patrick, and the entire Fertitta Family for their guidance and support, and of course, their trust to help steward the Rockets brand for the city of Houston," Sheirr said in a statement released by the team. "To have this opportunity, in your hometown, for your childhood team, is a dream come true." 