Game 4 of ALDS between Astros-White Sox postponed due to weather

Game 4 of the AL Division Series has been postponed because of rain.

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox were set to play Monday night, but the game is now scheduled for 1:07 p.m. in Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.

Game five, if necessary, in the series is still set for Wednesday night in Houston.

If Rays-Red Sox series is still going, game five would be at 8:07 p.m. If not, then first bat's at 7:07 p.m.

José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1, winning the first two games at home.

In Chicago on Sunday, the White Sox beat the Astros 12-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.