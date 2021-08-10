Former University of Houston sprinter, NCAA national champion passes away

article

The University of Houston has announced former University of Houston sprinter and NCAA national champion Cameron Burrell passed away Monday at the age of 26.



According to the university, Burrell lettered with the Houston Track and Field program from 2013 to 2018, competing for his father, Head Coach and gold medal sprinter Leroy Burrell.



Burrell earned All-America First Team honors in the 60-meters three times in his career (2014, 2017-18) during the indoor season and was a three-time First-Team selection (2016-18) in the 100-meters during the outdoor schedule. He also earned All-America honors as the team’s anchor leg in the 4x100-meter relay in 2014 and again in 2018.



As a collegiate star, Burrell captured the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter in 2018 in Eugene, Ore., equaling his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.



That season, he also ran the anchor leg of the Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team, which successfully defended its NCAA national championship in that event.



"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Leroy Burrell said. "We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."



Outside of his collegiate career, Burrell was a member of the United States 4x100-meter relay team, which earned gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and captured silver at the 2019 World Relays. He also anchored the U.S. relay team to gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.



On June 8, 2017, he became the 121st man to break the 10-second barrier over 100 meters with a time of 9.93 seconds. That mark topped his father’s school record – set five years before Cameron’s birth – by .01 of a second. He repeated that feat at the 2018 USA Championships.



Burrell is survived by his father, Leroy; his mother, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Finn-Burrell, brothers, Joshua and Jaden, and numerous family members and friends.



Funeral arrangements are pending.