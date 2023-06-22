Expand / Collapse search

NBA Draft 2023: Former UH star Jarace Walker selected #8 overall

By
Published 
Updated 8:58PM
University of Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 24: Jarace Walker #25 of the Houston Cougars reacts to a play against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 24, 2023 in Kansa

Expand

HOUSTON - Former University of Houston star Jarace Walker is heading to the Indiana Pacers after being drafted 8th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. 

Walker becomes the highest-drafted UH product since Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was taken with the first overall pick by the Rockets in 1984. 

MORE HOUSTON ROCKETS COVERAGE

As a freshman this past season, the 6’8, 240-lbs. Walker averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while shooting nearly 35% from three-point range. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He also proved to be one of the Cougars’ top defenders, and played a key role in helping UH rise the number ranking in the country, win the American Athletic Conference regular season title, and secure a berth in the Sweet 16. 

At just 19-years-old, Walker’s game is still developing. But his size, defensive ability, and high motor should help him see the floor early in his NBA career. 