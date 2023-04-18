Former Houston Rockets player serving as Harris County Justice of the Peace

Harris County Justice of the Peace Joe Stephens, from precinct three, place one, is a remarkable success story.

Joe helped North Shore to the 5A state semifinals in 1991, played for the Rockets from 1996 to 1998, and after one season with the then Vancouver Grizzlies played six years in Europe.

After his basketball days were over, Joe went into private business in Houston, then into politics where he was on the Galena Park ISD Board for nine years and has been a Justice of the Peace for seven years.

On Thursday, he found out he passed his Bar Exam and is an attorney as well.

