Former Houston Astros Third Baseman Alex Bregman signs with Boston Red Sox, source says
article
HOUSTON - Former Houston Astros Third-Baseman Alex Bregman is heading to the Boston Red Sox.
Bregman headed to Boston Red Sox
What we know:
A source tells FOX 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel that Bregman is headed to the Boston Red Sox.
According to FOX Sports, the terms are for three years and $120 million with opt-outs after year 1 and year 2.
What we don't know:
The official announcement has not yet been made by the organizations.
We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest as we learn more.
The Source: Information provided by a source who spoke with FOX 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel on Wednesday.