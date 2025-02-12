Former Houston Astros Third Baseman Alex Bregman signs with Boston Red Sox, source says

article

Former Houston Astros Third-Baseman Alex Bregman is heading to the Boston Red Sox.

What we know:

A source tells FOX 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel that Bregman is headed to the Boston Red Sox.

According to FOX Sports, the terms are for three years and $120 million with opt-outs after year 1 and year 2.

What we don't know:

The official announcement has not yet been made by the organizations.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest as we learn more.