Former Houston Astros Third Baseman Alex Bregman signs with Boston Red Sox, source says

Updated  February 12, 2025 9:46pm CST
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - Former Houston Astros Third-Baseman Alex Bregman is heading to the Boston Red Sox. 

Bregman headed to Boston Red Sox

What we know:

A source tells FOX 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel that Bregman is headed to the Boston Red Sox. 

According to FOX Sports, the terms are for three years and $120 million with opt-outs after year 1 and year 2. 

What we don't know:

The official announcement has not yet been made by the organizations. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest as we learn more. 

The Source: Information provided by a source who spoke with FOX 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel on Wednesday. 

