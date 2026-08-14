Football safety gets a sleeker look

The Brief The Guardian Cap is being reintroduced with a smoother design for its extra protection The caps have become more prevalent at NFL practices. FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez spoke with the COO of Guardian Sports about the headgear's evolution.



As football season gets underway, the conversation around player safety continues — including ways athletes can better protect themselves while potentially extending their careers.

‘Guardian Cap’ bringing more safety to sports

The backstory:

Guardian Cap has been around for 16 years, but the company recently introduced its Guardian Cap 2.0, a sleeker version designed to provide added protection without standing out as much over a player’s helmet.

FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez spoke with the COO of Guardian Sports, Jake Hanson, about the evolution of the protective headgear and why the new design could make a difference when it comes to players choosing to wear it.

What's New:

One of the biggest changes with the 2.0 is its appearance.

The new version is designed to look more like a traditional football helmet, addressing one of the factors that has made some players reluctant to wear the soft-shell covering in the past.

Big picture view:

Guardian Caps have become increasingly visible across football, particularly during NFL practices and training camps, as the sport continues looking for ways to reduce the impact players experience over the course of a season.

The 2.0 represents the next step for the company: combining additional protection with a design players may be more willing to put on.

Watch Coco’s full interview above for more on the Guardian Cap 2.0, how the technology has evolved and what it could mean for the future of player safety.