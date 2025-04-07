Kelvin Sampson to Houston players: 'Do not be disappointed in your effort'

The Brief Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson addressed the media after the Cougars lost on Monday night. Florida defeated the Cougars 65-63. Sampson called Florida a "worthy champion."



A downtrodden University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said he felt his team played well on Monday night, but struggles down the stretch led to the devastating loss.

The Cougars fell to the Florida Gators 65-63.

Kelvin Sampson on National Championship loss

"I told our guys after the game to be disappointed you lost, but do not be disappointed in your effort," said Sampson.

Sampson said after the game that he was still thinking about the final two possessions of the game. Especially the final possession, when Houston was not able to get a shot off.

"I felt if we held Florida under 70 we'd have a chance to win. Saturday we found a way to win. Tonight, maybe not so much," he said. "We didn't score it well enough to win."

Sampson gave credit to Florida for the win and called them a "worthy champion."

"Some nights we struggle offensively, but we usually find ways to win. Tonight we didn't," Sampson said. "When it gets down to the last two teams left, it's not going to be easy for either team."

Cougars players on Sampson

In his career as a head coach, Sampson has won the AP Coach of the Year Award twice and stacked up nearly 800 wins.

Monday night was his first time competing for the national title.

Cougars players say they hoped to finally get their coach a championship.

"I wanted it so bad for him. So, so, so bad, and it hurts because I can't do it next year. I can't put myself in position to do it next year. It's been my last time with my jersey and I feel terrible," said senior forward J'Wan Roberts. "These past six years have been the best six years of my life."