Houston Cougars lose national title, fall to Florida

The Brief Houston Cougars lose to Florida Gators in 2025 NCAA Tournament. This was the Cougars' first appearance in the championship game since 1984.



After a tough fought season, the University of Houston Cougars fell short in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars last appeared in the national championship game back in 1984.

After a highly-anticipated game, the Florida Gators defeated the Cougars, 65-63, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Both teams took the Number 1 seed for their championship regions.

Post-game wrap-up

The Florida Gators made a ferocious comeback to beat the Houston Cougars on Monday in San Antonio.

Houston built a 12-point lead in the second half, but Florida was able to take the lead with 46 seconds left and never gave it back.

The Cougars struggled with foul trouble throughout the game.

On the final possession, Houston's Emanuel Sharp was swarmed by Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Sharp stopped in the middle of his shooting motion and dropped the ball, unable to pick it up without being called for traveleing.

Houston's LJ Cryer led all scorers in the game with 19 points.

Will Richard led the way for the Gators with 18.

Florida coach Todd Golden, 39, became the youngest coach to win a national championship since Jim Valvano, whose NC State team defeated the Phi Slama Jamma Cougars in 1983.

What they're saying:

"I told our guys after the game to be disappointed you lost, but do not be disappointed in your effort," said Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson after the game.

Pre-game stats for Houston, Florida

By the numbers:

The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 opponents, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 33-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gators are 18-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game, led by Walter Clayton Jr. averaging 4.1.

Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 26.8 more points per game (85.3) than Houston gives up to opponents (58.5).

LJ Cryer stats

LJ Cryer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Emanuel Sharp stats

Emanuel Sharp is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. stats

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Alijah Martin stats

Alijah Martin is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.