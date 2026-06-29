FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 16 matchup confirmed for Houston Stadium
HOUSTON - We now know who will be coming to Houston to play in the final game that Houston is hosting for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Morocco's players celebrate after winning in the shootout during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe on June 29, 2026. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty I
The matchup will be Canada versus Morocco at Houston Stadium on Saturday, July 4.
Morocco made it to Houston Stadium after winning their Round of 32 game on penalty kicks against The Netherlands late Monday night.
The Source: FIFA World Cup Coverage on FOX 26