Daytona 500: 2022 starting lineup, everything to know about 64th Great American Race

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 2:34PM
NASCAR
FOX TV Digital Team

NASCAR returns to FOX with 64th running of Daytona 500

Daytona 500: FOX Sports’ Shannon Spake, Bobby Labonte and 2010 Daytona winner, Jamie McMurray, share a quick preview of this year's race.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 2022 Daytona 500 kicks off on Sunday with 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Great American Race.

The sold-out NASCAR Cup Series motor race held annually in Daytona International Speedway kicks off the season. Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start from the pole and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman will join him on the front row. The two Chevrolet drivers locked down the position in Wednesday night time trials.

On Thursday night, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher won the 150-mile qualifying races to put them side-by-side starting from the second row in NASCAR's sold-out, season-opening spectacular. 

"We have good hot rods here," Buescher said. "They are fast and they handle good. I knew we were in good shape that whole race."

He won the race on the 60th and final lap of the second qualifying race for the Daytona 500 when leader Joey Logano wrecked trying to block Buescher's run. Logano, who was visibly angry after wrecking his Team Penske Ford, said he misjudged Buescher's closing rate.

Across the speedway, Logano's former Penske teammate was making his second trip to victory lane of the night.

Keselowski celebrated a huge first night of Daytona racing as both the team owner and its driver. He left Penske in November for an ownership stake of Jack Roush's organization — now called RFK Racing for Roush Fenway Keselowski — and is now the driver of Roush's flagship and original No. 6 Ford.

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com (http://hendrickcars.com/) Chevrolet, walks on pit lane during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will also make his NASCAR debut Sunday when The Money Team Racing starts the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala drove the No. 50 Chevrolet into the race with a pass of J.J. Yeley on the final lap of the first race.

Six teams came to Daytona battling for four "open" spots in Sunday's 40-car field. Two spots were filled in time trials — former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve will make his Daytona 500 debut, as will Noah Gragson for Beard Motorsports — and one spot was available in each of the two qualifying races.

Grala earned one of them with a pass for 18th on the final lap of the first race. NY Racing, a team owned by Black entrepreneur John Cohen, raced its way into the Daytona 500 in the second race. The team pulled Greg Biffle out of semi-retirement and at 52, Biffle will be the oldest driver in the field Sunday when he makes his 15th career Daytona 500 start.

Grala said "the word on the street" was that his boss Mayweather would be at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, but the team face-timed with the retired boxer from the starting grid.

The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell talks 2022 race

Daytona 500 champ Michael McDowell talks about preparing for the 2022 annual race, NASCAR's new Next Gen car and more.

How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday

Coverage of the Daytona 500 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX. 

The race starts at 2:30 p.m.

Starting lineup for Daytona 500

Here are the 40 drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Kyle Larson

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Alex Bowman

No. 6 Ford, RFK Racing
DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
DRIVER: Chris Buescher

No. 2 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Austin Cindric

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Michael McDowell

No. 12 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brother
DRIVER: Harrison Burton

No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Chase Briscoe

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Kyle Busch

No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Chase Elliott

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Christopher Bell

No. 43 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Motorsports
DRIVER: Erik Jones

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Tyler Reddick

No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing
DRIVER: Bubba Wallace

No. 45 Toyota, 23XI Racing
DRIVER: Kurt Busch

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing
DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 1 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing
DRIVER: Ross Chastain

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Joey Logano

No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing
DRIVER: Daniel Suarez

No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: William Byron

No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports
DRIVER: Corey LaJoie

No. 31 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Justin Haley

No. 42 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Racing
DRIVER: Ty Dillon

No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports
DRIVER: Landon Cassill

No. 44 Chevrolet, NY Racing
DRIVER: Greg Biffle

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Todd Gilliland

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Cole Custer

No. 51 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: Cody Ware

No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Daniel Hemric

No. 15 Ford, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: David Ragan

No. 50 Chevrolet, The Money Team Racing
DRIVER: Kaz Grala

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Austin Dillon

No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports
DRIVER: B.J. McLeod

No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Aric Almirola

No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports
DRIVER: Noah Gragson

No. 27 Ford, Team Hezeberg
DRIVER: Jacques Villeneuve

NASCAR’s new Next Gen car

Meanwhile, Larson will lead the field to green Sunday in the debut of NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The new car was a collaborative project between NASCAR and its stakeholders and the car is designed to cut costs, help smaller teams close the gap on the big guys, make it cost capable for new ownership to enter the sport and give the manufacturers greater brand identity.

NASCAR's Next Gen Mustang: A look at new car and future of racing

Ford Performance Program Engineer Richard Johns talks about NASCAR's Next Gen Mustang and the future of race cars in the sport.

The pandemic delayed the car a year and the Next Gen didn’t see racing action until the Coliseum, where it ran just fine. The car held up well in car-to-car contact — "we can bump and bang," Clash winner Logano declared — but it's still a wildcard.

NASCAR held an industry crisis meeting in Nashville in December to hash out driver concerns about performance, and many of those same drivers now sit on a seven-person board of directors of a "Driver Advisory Council" announced last week.

The council gives the drivers an organized voice to push for tweaks or change.

"Communication from drivers to other stakeholders in our industry has been a challenge for years. This will most definitely help clarify feedback from drivers," said Logano, a board member. "Safety, fan experience and a great on-track product are just some of the goals."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.