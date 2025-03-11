Braxton Berrios to sign 1-year, $2M contract with Texans: NFL

Miami Dolphins wide-receiver Braxton Berrios is making his way to H-Town after the Houston Texans signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The NFL and Berrios himself confirmed the signing on social media.

Who is Braxton Berrios?

Berrios was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after committing to play college football at the University of Miami.

He spent a year with the team before being waived from the final roster after being placed on injured reserve. Before he left, he was awarded a Super Bowl ring after the Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Braxton Berrios #0 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The New York Jets picked Berrios up from the waivers and spent four years with the team before being released in 2023.

He then spent two years with the Miami Dolphins. In his most recent year, he was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Miami's week 7 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Much conversation on social media has surrounded whether his social media influencer girlfriend Alix Earle would join him down in Texas for the next NFL season. The two began dating in 2023.