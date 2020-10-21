The Big Ten’s return game could win you money. Here’s how.

article

The Big Ten is back this weekend. And it could result in a big payday for you.

On this week’s edition of FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football telecasts, it is first game of the delayed Big Ten season as head coach Scott Frost leads the Nebraska Cornhuskers into the Horseshoe in Columbus to face national championship contending No. 5 Ohio State. Kickoff is set for 12 noon on FOX – preceded by Big Noon Kickoff live from Columbus starting at 10 a.m.

And you could end up winning $1,000 along the way by playing FOX’s Super 6 contest. Just answer the six questions on the Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device and you could win the grand prize of $1,000. The best part of all is that the game is free.

Those six questions are:

Who will be leading at the end of the first half? (The possible answers are Nebraska, Ohio State or a tie) What will be the highest scoring quarter of the game? (The possible answers are 1st quarter, 2nd quarter, 3rd quarter, 4th quarter or two quarters will be tied.) How will the first touchdown of the second quarter be scored? (It could be a Nebraska rush, a Nebraska pass, an Ohio State rush, an Ohio State pass, any other TD or no touchdowns in the quarter.) How many total points will be scored in the game? (The choices are less than 40 points, 40-45 points, 46-50 points, 51-55 points, 55-60 points or over 60 points.) Which of the below will be the last scoring play of the game? (Nebraska TD, Nebraska FG, Ohio State TD, Ohio State FG or any other way) Who will win the game? (Pretty simple choice: either Nebraska or Ohio State)

Again, it’s so easy to play. Just make your choices on the Super 6 app and watch the game. If your answers are right, you can win the jackpot as you watch Nebraska and Ohio State on Big Noon Saturday on FOX Sports.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.



