Astros Altuve apologizes for getting injured on Monday against Angels

Houston Astros
HOUSTON - Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker announced on Wednesday that second baseman Jose Altuve has been placed on a 10-day IL.

Altuve left Monday night’s 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

"We didn’t think he’d be ready to go in a week," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "It’s a 10-day IL & then we’ll reevaluate from there. He was disappointed, and he apologized, which you don’t have to, but that’s the kind of guy he is. Sometimes you can’t help it. This guy’s been a rock."

Baker says Jose Altuve apologized for getting injured, which Dusty says Jose certainly didn’t have to and Dusty says he doesn’t see that very often with players: "Couple of them, not many. This guy’s a quality guy. Like I told him, you don’t have to apologize for anything."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.