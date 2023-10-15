ALCS Game 1: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers score

article

It's a Texas-sized American League Championship Series and everything is bigger in Texas, including the MLB playoffs.

The Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS from Minute Maid Park on Sunday night.

RELATED: Houston Astros ALCS schedule: Dates, what to know, how to buy tickets

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is expected to take the mound in the first game of the ALCS.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Houston Astros ALCS 2023: Street festivals, watch parties

Both games will be airing live on FOX 26.

But if you don't have a way to watch the game live, you can keep it tuned right here as we will be updating this page throughout the game.

Go Astros!!

TOP FIRST

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is getting the start tonight against the Texas Rangers in Game 1.

Marcus Semien steps in and grounds to Jeremy Pena, who makes an off-targe throw to first base, and the play was made before Semien hits first base. Corey Seager steps in and on the first pitch, he singles to right field. Mitch Garver steps in and hits a line drive to Verlander who throws to second base, then thrown to first base for the double play. One-two-three inning for Verlander and the Astros!

BOTTOM FIRST

Jordan Montgomery is the starting pitcher for the Rangers. Altuve steps in and flies out to deep left field. Alex Bregman hits a line drive where Evan Carter makes the play right up against the left field wall. Yordan Alvarez steps in and strikes out swinging. After 1 inning of play, the game remains scoreless.

TOP SECOND

In the top of the second inning, Adolis Garcia grounds out to Jeremy Pena, who makes the throw to first base. Evan Carter hits a line drive to right field and is able to turn out a double. Jonah Heim steps in and hits a drive into shallow center field, which scores Carter from second base. Rangers now lead 1-0.

Nathaniel Lowe field out to deep center field. Josh Jung singles to shallow center field, which advances Jonah Heim to second base. Leody Taveras steps in and is walked. The bases are now loaded for the Rangers. Back to the top of the inning with Marcus Semien. Semien pops out to shallow center field. Altuve makes the play. Rangers lead 1-0 going into the bottom of the second.

BOTTOM SECOND

Jose Abreu leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the second and singles into left field after a long at-bat against Montgomery. Kyle Tucker steps in and grounds to first base and the play is made at second base to get the lead runner. Tucker at first base. Chase McCormick steps in and flies out to center field. Dubon steps in and flies out to right field. Score remains 1-0 Rangers after two innings.

TOP THIRD

Corey Seager leads off for the Rangers and pops it up foul and Bregman makes the play. One out. Mitch Garver steps in and flies out to center field. Two down. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow infield to end the inning. Score remains 1-0 Rangers.

BOTTOM THIRD

Jeremy Pens leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the third inning. Pena grounds out to shortstop, who makes the play to first base. Martin Maldonado now at bat and walks. Back to the top of the order with Jose Altuve. Altuve pops out to shallow center field. Alex Bregman now at bat who knocks a two-out single to left field, advancing Maldonado to second. Yordan Alvarez now at bat and strikes out swinging. Rangers remain ahead 1-0 after three innings of play.

TOP FOURTH

Evan Carter steps in and leads off for the Rangers in the top of the fourth inning who grounded out to Jose Altuve who makes a big play for the first out of the inning. Jonah Heim steps in and pops out in foul territory. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and flies out to left field. Score remains the same, 1-0 Rangers.

BOTTOM FOURTH

Jose Abreu leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the fourth inning and strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker now at bat and pops out to center field. McCormick now at bat and knocks a blooper to right center field for a single. Dubon steps in and knocks a single to left field, advancing McCormick to second base. Jeremy Pena knocks a line drive to left field advancing all runners. Based are now loaded for the Astros. Martin Maldonado steps in and strikes out. 1-0 Rangers after four innings.

TOP FIFTH

Josh Jung steps in and leads off for the Rangers and called out on strikes. Leody Taveras now at bat.