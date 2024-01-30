2024 Pro Bowl Games: CJ Stroud earns playing spot in rookie year

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has earned a spot in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, making him the second offensive rookie in the team's history to achieve this distinction.

Stroud was drafted as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has made a significant impact in his rookie season, starting in all 15 appearances. The 22-year-old set a rookie franchise record by completing 319-of-499 pass attempts, amassing 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and achieving a rookie quarterback franchise-record passer rating of 100.8.

According to the Texans, this passer rating is the third-best in NFL history for a rookie quarterback.

Including postseason play, he finished his rookie campaign with a total of 4,557 passing yards, marking the second-highest by a rookie in NFL history, surpassed only by Andrew Luck's 4,662 yards in 2012.

Stroud made history by starting his career with an unprecedented 192 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. Stroud led the league in passing yards per game (273.9) and boasted the best touchdown-interception ratio (4.60) in the NFL, joining the exclusive company of Joe Montana (1989) and Tom Brady (2007) as the only players to finish first in both categories in a season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an AFC wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston

In Week 9 against Tampa Bay, he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, setting an NFL record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback and tying the single-game touchdown pass mark for a rookie.

He earned two AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. With his help, the team secured a playoff berth and the Texans' first division crown since 2019.

In addition to these achievements, Stroud received NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and AFC Player of the Month honors for November. He became only the second rookie quarterback in NFL history to win AFC Offensive Player of the Month and one of just five players ever to earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in the same month.

The Pro Bowl skills challenges, taking place over two days in Orlando, Florida, will be broadcast live on ESPN from 7 to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, during the Pro Bowl Skills Show. The event will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 4, with flag football.