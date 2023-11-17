Zach McMillian's former players remember him after deadly Houston car crash

Zach McMillian was one of six people killed in a tragic car crash in downtown Houston last week.

Investigators say the driver of another vehicle ran a red light and caused the fatal collision. Zach, a former University of Houston football player, spent nine years coaching at St. Cecilia's Catholic School, shepherding a group of boys and refining them into respectable young men.

For the first time, some of his former players are honoring him by speaking about his life and legacy.

"He wasn't just a middle school HS coach for us, outside of our parents he was one of our biggest role models," says Greyson Barrett, a former player.

Greyson along with eight other former players, Max Moore, Jack Wegleitmer, Brendan Fote, Jake Ghiselin, Logan Branting, Dominic Ori, Greyson Barrett, Thomas Fote, and Sam Moore came together to share stories of the man who changed the lives of so many.

Brendan Fote and his dad, Charlie recalled the moment they got the bad news. "I was in the car with my dad. He got the call, I knew right away something happened," says Brendan Foote.

With tears in his eyes, his dad Charlie says, "Brendan looked at me and said ‘What?’ I said ‘You got to pull over’, and we sat there and wept for a bit."

It’s impossible to capture the full scope of who coach Zach McMillian was, but with the help of these brave young men, maybe, just maybe, you’ll get a glimpse.

"It's kind of harder on you because this came out of nowhere, no one saw it coming," says Sam Moore.

When asked about Zach’s personality, the kids said he was outgoing, energetic, and had a contagious smile and laugh.

"He always brought the best out of the people he's with," says Thomas, the younger Fote sibling.

He was a caring, passionate, and tough, but also a loving coach who made it his business to mentally and physically prepare his athletes for the real world.

That came with a constant reminder after a game. Win, lose or draw.

"The outcome of the game didn't matter, but how we played mattered," says Sam Moore. A life lesson in discipline and consistency.

Logan Branting says, "I think another thing that he taught us was to be grateful. It's a gift that we're able to go out there and play football, to go to this school and he constantly reminded us to be grateful for what we had."

Part of that lesson took place on the field looking at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Max Moore says, "Some kids would be tired, and they wouldn't want to play giving up on the sprints, but he would say those kids up there would give anything to be in your shoes." Despite his unfortunate passing, the story of Zach McMillian is still being written through his players.

One of them even wrote about coach Zach in his college admissions essay just a few weeks ago.

Remembering his words of wisdom on the field where they practiced, played games, and won a championship. The same field which now bears his name – Zach McMillian Memorial Field.