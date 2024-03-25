Houston is getting a lot of attention after a "Yellowstone" actor claims he was kicked off a plane in our city, for refusing to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask.

He took to Instagram after the incident.

Actor Forrie J. Smith, known for his role on the show "Yellowstone," says the flight crew told him he was too drunk to fly.

But he says the real reason was because he refused to sit next to someone wearing a mask.

The actor has been vocal about being "anti-vaccination" and chose not to attend the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards due to being unvaccinated.