Yellow Cab to stay in full operation in Austin, other Texas cities

Yellow Cab says they intend to remain open and continue full-time operations in Austin and other Texas cities despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Yellow Cab says it will continue to operate in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Galveston, Pasadena and in the Rio Grande Valley "to serve those who rely on daily transportation to access care, food, jobs and other essential resources such as needing orders picked up from local grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and special deliveries."

Yellow Cab says this includes the elderly that may need items to be delivered in order to avoid the current risk associated with grocery shopping. Yellow Cab will also dispatch their ADA-wheelchair accessible units to help serve the disability community.

Yellow Cab's 24-hour call center will be fully staffed and operational to ensure all residents that need transportation can feel comfortable to call for taxicab service. Riders can also use the automated Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR) system and the Z-Trip booking app.

Yellow Cab says they are also promoting the practice of cleaning taxicabs and frequently touched surfaces (steering wheels, door handles, switches, seats, seat belts, consoles, equipment) with hospital-grade disinfectants and EPA-registered disinfectants.

