Yale Street crash: Father abandons family injured in high-speed crash, 5 people taken to hospital

The Brief A search is underway for a father following a high-speed crash that occurred on Tuesday in Houston. A total of five people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Officials said the father of a family fled the scene following the crash.



An investigation is now underway after five people were taken to the hospital following a major accident on Yale Street.

What we know:

Houston police said the crash occurred on the 5000 block of Yale where a failure to stop and render aid occurred.

Authorities said a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound going close to 100 miles per hour made contact with a Chevy Avalanche that was making an illegal right turn from the inside lane, striking the Ford Expedition.

Officials said the Expedition left the roadway and ended up in a bayou.

Police said the driver of the Expedition abandoned the vehicle with his wife and four children injured, took off running with another vehicle picking him up, and leaving the scene.

The wife and four children were taken to the hospital. The eldest child, who is 8-years-old, was ejected, and the others were toddlers, officials said.

Currently, officials stated three of people taken to the hospital were in critical, but stable condition, and the two others are in serious, but stable condition.

Authorities said they are looking for the driver of the Expedition.

No one in the Avalanche was injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide information on who the driver of the Expedition was.

What they're saying:

Houston police said following the crash, "People have got to slow down. Crashes like this are completely avoidable."