X, formerly Twitter, recovers after outage for some users

article

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared to be down for many users Tuesday morning.

Timelines were not loading for some users, while others reported getting only a "Welcome to X" message when logging on.

DownDetector.com, which monitors outage reports, noted a spike in complaints just before 10 a.m. ET. The majority of the reported centered around website usage, not the X mobile app, which is a far less common way to engage with the platform.

Thirty minutes later, the reports were on the decline and the system seemed to be recovering for many users.

There was no immediate word from X.

RELATED: The 1st YouTube video ever posted was uploaded 19 years ago

The Twitter platform was famously purchased by Elon Musk back in April of 2022. Since then, the company has pushed users toward pay models for ad-free experiences and for previously free products like TweetDeck.

During that transition period, which included significant layoffs, X suffered from sporadic outages but has been relatively stable since then.

Meanwhile, Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, experienced a significant outage for several hours last month.